Tycoon pays socialites Sh1m for orgy

Costly one-night stand took place in city hotel

In Summary

• He checked into the presidential suite alongside his friends

A city tycoon known for propositioning beauties for one-night stands has done the same with two socialites in Nairobi.

The tycoon, alongside his friends, checked into a top city hotel and booked the presidential suite, which is said to be the most expensive in Kenya. They had a great night and one of the ladies even blacked out from the drugs and alcohol involved.

An employee of the hotel whispered to us that the women left with Sh1 million each, and one of the ladies told him "hata kama nimepewa hii pesa, hio kazi haijakuwa rahisi".

One of the socialites invested in a business that has since failed, while the other spent it on pimping her ride and house. The hotel employee told us they are always calling him, asking if the tycoon will be visiting Nairobi any time soon. 

