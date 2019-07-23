MDQ takes 2019 festival circuit by storm

Kenya is being well represented at a global music level. Singer Muthoni Drummer Queen shut down the main stage at France’s biggest festival “Les Vieilles Charrues” on Saturday.

She was accompanied by her long-time Swiss collaborators Jean 'Hook' Geissbuhler and Greg 'GRBeats' Escoffey.

Supported by their eight-man Swiss touring band, comprising dancers, singers, drummer and lighting engineer, Muthoni kept the crowd of 25,000 festival attendees singing, dancing and clapping along to her 60-minute high-energy set that involved rapping, drumming, choreography and stage stunts.

Before her performance, MDQ tweeted, "Teamwork makes the dream work." The show delivered visual impact through an efficient light show, choreography and futuristic costumes designed by Kenyan stylist Lucy Robi.

Muthoni shared the main stage with American stars The Black Eyed Peas, Ben Harper and Electro DJ superstar David Guetta.