Close

SOCIAL BYTE

MDQ takes 2019 festival circuit by storm

Before her performance, MDQ tweeted, "Teamwork makes the dream work"

In Summary

• She performed at France’s biggest festival 'Les Vieilles Charrues' on Saturday

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
23 July 2019 - 05:00
Muthoni Drummer Queen
Muthoni Drummer Queen

Kenya is being well represented at a global music level. Singer Muthoni Drummer Queen shut down the main stage at France’s biggest festival “Les Vieilles Charrues” on Saturday.

She was accompanied by her long-time Swiss collaborators Jean 'Hook' Geissbuhler and Greg 'GRBeats' Escoffey.

Supported by their eight-man Swiss touring band, comprising dancers, singers, drummer and lighting engineer, Muthoni kept the crowd of 25,000 festival attendees singing, dancing and clapping along to her 60-minute high-energy set that involved rapping, drumming, choreography and stage stunts.

Before her performance, MDQ tweeted, "Teamwork makes the dream work." The show delivered visual impact through an efficient light show, choreography and futuristic costumes designed by Kenyan stylist Lucy Robi.

Muthoni shared the main stage with American stars The Black Eyed Peas, Ben Harper and Electro DJ superstar David Guetta.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
23 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Uhuru's grandchild spotted at Lewa
    1w ago Word Is

  2. Of two lesbian journalists and their pimp
    4d ago Word Is

  3. This is the Sh460,000 gift Collymore wanted to give Uhuru
    2w ago Entertainment

  4. Tycoon pays socialites Sh1m for orgy
    3h ago Word Is

  5. Diamond didn't respect me, says Zari
    1d ago Word Is

Latest Videos