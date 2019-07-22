Close

Kaa La Moto back with album ‘Kesi’

Star launched it on Friday

• He is trying to bring the old hip hop back into the industry

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
22 July 2019 - 05:00
Kaa la Moto
Kaa la Moto

Mombasa-based rapper Kaa La Moto is back with an album after lying low for some time.

He launched the album 'Kesi' (Case) on Friday in the presence of the who is who in the entertainment industry. 

"It's all Swahili and has 13 tracks with two bonus tracks. It has collabos with Kama of Kalamasha and some pioneers from Tanzania," told Word Is.

 

"It wasn't easy but it was completed in one week. The inspiration was my daily life and also it came from the father to my friend Kuto, who taught us a lot while we were young."

The rapper said he is trying to bring the old hip hop back into the industry.

"I don't think people are ready for it. I like the way music was done long time ago, the content, the lyrics and the creativity was so nice."

