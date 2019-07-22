How 'Mjengo guy' turned into 'Mihadarati' hitmaker

Stevo Simple Boy made headlines with the song Mihadarati, one that has been a meme on social media.

In an exclusive interview with Word Is on Friday, the singer reminisced his life as a struggling young man from Kibera.

"Before this song came out, I had worked for 10 years while releasing songs and rehearsing when it comes to music," he said.

"I have been working as a 'Mjengo" guy and I'm still doing that to get my daily bread. I have learnt that nothing comes easier, you have to work so had to get to where you want to be."

He says he wants his songs to go across the borders and not just Kenya.

"I'd like to collaborate with rappers like Tanzania's Roma Mkatoliki," Stevo said.

"Here in Kenya, I admire Khaligraph Jones because he is too talented and I wouldn't mind a collabo. Currently, I've not linked up with any of them but I'll be dropping a collabo with a woman who is from Kibera.

"In Kibera, people have told me to release hit after hit. My family and friends are so excited for me."

His advice to artistes who are yet to make it big in the industry is just one: "Do not give up, your life is coming to place and things will happen for you."