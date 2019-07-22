Close

Diamond didn't respect me, says Zari

She has not spoken to him for nine months

• Socialite accuses ex of cheating 'with contempt'

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
22 July 2019 - 05:00
Zari Hassan
Socialite Zari Hassan says her relationship with bongo star Diamond Platnumz was based on cheating and no respect.

"Men cheat all the time but for Naseed (Diamond), he did it with a lot of contempt," she said.

"He had to bring in women from the streets into my house and my bed that I share with his kids, and he didn't use protection. The respect was not there."

She said Diamond has not spoken to their kids for a long time. "I have not spoken to Naseed for nine months and in those months, he has not seen his kids. When I split up with him, I only left him but didn't ask him to leave his kids."

She said her new husband has connected well with her five children. 

