Waititu's daughter Monica set to wed

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu's firstborn daughter Monica Njeri will tie the knot tomorrow.

Monica, a doctor by profession, is getting married to Dr Nyotu Gitau. According to his social media account, Nyotu studied Health Innovation at University of Cape Town and MBCHB, Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at University of Nairobi, School of Medicine.

Njeri, on the other hand, is a graduate of medicine from the University of Nairobi. She is a senior doctor at the Gatundu Level 5 Hospital after being employed by the Kiambu government. Previously, she worked at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

The wedding is scheduled to take place at PCEA Evergreen Church in Runda from 10.30am. The reception will be held at Windsor Golf and Country Club. The events will be exclusive to invitees only.

Meanwhile, the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission is expected to prosecute the governor’s wife, Susan Ndung’u, and their daughter, Njeri.

The three are set to face graft-related charges. The Director Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has already approved their prosecution, alongside eight chief officers at the county and businessmen.

Possible charges include engaging in fraudulent procurement, willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement and money laundering.