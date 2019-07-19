Beauty duo gets hero's reception after Russia trip

• Catherine Ngovi of Kitui scooped the second position internationally and best for Africa
• Miss Ngovi’s compatriot Wilson Obange was second runners-up but best for Africa
Two Kenyan representatives in the just-concluded Miss and Mister Deaf International beauty contest in Moscow Russia scooped top honours.
The duo jetted back into the country on Tuesday morning to a grand reception by elated family members relatives and well-wishers. The Qatar Air flight touched down at JKIA at 7.50am. A grand reception ceremony party was later held at a Nairobi hotel.
Catherine Ngovi, 22, was declared the 1st runners-up on Saturday night at the beauty pageant held in St Petersburg, Moscow. She is a business management student at the Kenya Institute of Management.
Her compatriot Wilson Obange was the 2nd runners up in the male category. However, both Ngovi and Obange won the Miss and Mister Deaf Africa respectively.
Kemmonye Mamatsits of Botswana was declared the overall winner of the Miss Deaf International crown. Present was Miss and Mister Deaf International CEO Bonita Leek.
Ngovi, who hails from Kyuso district in Kitui county, won her ticket to represent the country in Russia at a Kenyan version of the beauty contest in late May. Obange won the male category.
The Kenyan editions were held at the Nairobi Film Centre. They were organised by the Deaf Artistes' Cultural Association of Kenya in conjunction with the Kenya Film Classification Board.