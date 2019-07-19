Beauty duo gets hero's reception after Russia trip

Two Kenyan representatives in the just-concluded Miss and Mister Deaf International beauty contest in Moscow Russia scooped top honours.

The duo jetted back into the country on Tuesday morning to a grand reception by elated family members relatives and well-wishers. The Qatar Air flight touched down at JKIA at 7.50am. A grand reception ceremony party was later held at a Nairobi hotel.

Catherine Ngovi, 22, was declared the 1st runners-up on Saturday night at the beauty pageant held in St Petersburg, Moscow. She is a business management student at the Kenya Institute of Management.

Her compatriot Wilson Obange was the 2nd runners up in the male category. However, both Ngovi and Obange won the Miss and Mister Deaf Africa respectively.