Somoina Kimojino the new GM for HomeBoyz Radio

The board of directors of Homeboyz Radio has announced the appointment of Somoina Kimojino as general manager.

Myke Rabar, the company’s board chairman, said Somoina is one of the most respected executives in the media industry in the region.

“She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and networks in the radio and events business," he said.

"We are excited about her joining the business to take Homeboyz Radio to leadership in Kenya and the region.”

Kimojino will report to the board and is tasked with doubling the listenership of Homeboyz Radio among Kenya’s millennials, driving the station’s events business, building brand partnerships and delivering significant profitability for the business.

She joins the company from Capital Group Limited, where she was the managing director. She has worked in the radio and events business for the past 15 years in various positions, including director of programmes at Capital Radio and Head of the TV at CNBC.

“I am excited to take Homeboyz Radio to the next level. I am focused on making it the leading truly integrated next-generation radio, online and event business in Africa," Kimojino said.

"We will deliver a new and exciting platform for our listeners and deliver information and entertainment that truly transforms their lives."