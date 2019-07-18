Cate eyes face surgery 'to remain young'

Kiss FM Urban Africa presenter Cate Rira is willing to go under the knife to keep her appearance intact.

Speaking to Word Is, Cate said, "I will consider botox cosmetic surgery because I want to maintain my young look. Expect a maintained Cate even in the future.

"My African mother also likes botox because it helps to hide wrinkles."

Asked if she is dating, Cate said she does not want to admit or deny but she is happy. She believes every woman should have more than one man.

"You can be sure to select the right one for you. Multi-dating is the way to go but of course with limits, and if it is not for you then don't do it," she said.