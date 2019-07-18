Close

BEAUTY

Cate eyes face surgery 'to remain young'

Even her mother approves of the cosmetic option

In Summary

• Presenter will consider botox because it helps to hide wrinkles

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
18 July 2019 - 06:00
Cate Rira
Cate Rira
Image: Courtesy

Kiss FM Urban Africa presenter Cate Rira is willing to go under the knife to keep her appearance intact.

Speaking to Word Is, Cate said, "I will consider botox cosmetic surgery because I want to maintain my young look. Expect a maintained Cate even in the future.

"My African mother also likes botox because it helps to hide wrinkles."

Asked if she is dating, Cate said she does not want to admit or deny but she is happy. She believes every woman should have more than one man.

"You can be sure to select the right one for you. Multi-dating is the way to go but of course with limits, and if it is not for you then don't do it," she said.

I couldn't lie enough to be a pastor, says Andrew Kibe

Kibe says he is no longer interested in pastoral life.
Sasa
1 day ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
18 July 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. I miss Bob asking us if we missed him, says Koinange
    1d ago Word Is

  2. I couldn't lie enough to be a pastor, says Andrew Kibe
    1d ago Word Is

  3. Atwoli's wife celebrates birthday in Seychelles
    1d ago Word Is

  4. Maina Kageni Reveals 'The One Thing I Regret' About The ...
    2yr ago Word Is

  5. Bob was a gentle giant, says Juliani
    2w ago Word Is

Latest Videos