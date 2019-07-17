Jaguar ‘mentored’ Vivian in music

Singer Vivian says Starehe MP Charles Njagua mentored her in her music career.

While many thought the two were dating five years ago, Jaguar was only her mentor and ensured she made her name in the entertainment industry, she said on Instragram.

“This is me alongside Mhesh Charles Njagua as many of you may know him. This picture was taken about five years ago on set for one of my best singles #womeninitiatives,” she posted.

"He was more of Jaguar then. He had come to show his support on set, and my long-standing producer Philip Makanda took this picture of us. There were many rumours of us dating but nope, that’s never happened hehehe."

Vivian, who is currently in the US, said she spoke to Jaguar and wishes he was also there.