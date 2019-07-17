I miss Bob asking us if we missed him, says Koinange

Citizen TV News Anchor Jeff Koinange has not yet come to terms with the fact that his close friend Bob Collymore is no more.

In an interview with Word Is, Jeff said, "It's been more than two weeks now but it has not yet hit me that he is gone. Sometimes, I still sit down and imagine Bob walking in and asking us how we are doing. 'Hey guys did you miss me?'"

If there is one thing he wishes he had told Bob, it is how great a human being he was. "Bob always told us that he was not perfect, but that he learnt from his faults and mistakes," he said.

Jeff Koinange is among the diverse line-up of judges for the East Africa Got Talent show, which will start airing in August.

"It came to me as a shock because I have never done this before, you know. I judge people on the bench only," he said.

Others in the line-up are Gaetano Kagwa, a Ugandan actor and broadcaster who is well versed with the media scene, Vanessa Mdee, a Tanzanian singer and songwriter, and Makeda Mahadeo, a Rwandese media personality, deejay and emcee. Safaricom PLC is the title sponsor of the EAGT show.

Jeff says he wants to leave a good legacy. "Ten or twenty years from now, I want people to say there was someone who used to say ooh my, and he made an impact on people's lives because life is never that serious."