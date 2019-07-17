I couldn't lie enough to be a pastor, says Kibe

Controversial Kiss 100 presenter Andrew Kibe was once a churchgoer, something that most people do not know. Photos of Kibe with Pastor Robert Burale preaching have been going round, leaving many wondering if he was a pastor.

Speaking to Word Is, Kibe dispelled the rumours, saying he has never been a pastor, although he wanted to be one.

"Those were my plans but unfortunately I was not good enough because I could not lie enough like most pastors do, and so I left the club of fakeness and started a new life," he said.

Kibe says the two (with Burale) are still buddies but not as close as they used to be. "I was not good enough and so they never made me a pastor. I only prayed for myself," he said.

"The club of friends I was with blocked me because they said I was too outspoken or something like that."

Asked if he still has the passion, Kibe said he is no longer interested in that life, though he has nothing against any person practising being a pastor.

"In 2009, I discovered Christiandom and got saved. After that, I tried it a couple of years and later went to India to do the mobile application," Kibe said.

After he came back from India in 2016, he kept it aside and started doing videos on social media.

Asked why he changed his mind, Kibe said the Indians are so good and humble, "not like we Christians, who most of us are fake".

"They don't bombard you with their religion, unlike us, who are busy trying to find out what they want to be. Religion should be very personal and no one should tell you what to be. I changed a couple of things in my life," he said.

Kibe believes he would have been one of the greatest pastors that have ever lived.

In one of his recent social media posts, Kibe wrote, "A few years back at this exact moment, I would be in church singing and praising. How things change Huh. Do people still go to church ama niko alone?"

Those who know the presenter from way back confirmed he was a great ‘man of God’ and used to minister at a church in Langa’ata.