Atwoli's wife celebrates birthday in Seychelles

Atwoli's fourth wife Mary Kilobi turned a year older yesterday. The KTN TV presenter got married to Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli last year.

Mary is currently in Seychelles for her birthday. She shared a sweet message on her special day, which read, "Happy Birthday, MKA. Dear GOD, From the deepest part of my heart, I am truly grateful to you Papa for what you have done in me, for me and through me.

"Only You could do! You’ve proven many so wrong! Counting my blessings one by one! I can’t keep calm it’s my Birthday…Typical of 16th July… Happiness…and Love."

Atwoli celebrated his birthday last month, and Mary Kilobi shared a heart-warming message.

"May the almighty God continue to bless you, keep you strong, healthy and happy. May He watch over you for us. Unapendwa ajabu. Happy birthday Mr amazing."