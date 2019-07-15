Manolo back with 'Weka Juu'

Kenya’s fresh kid on the block Manolo is back with a brand new banger, Weka Juu, a month after dropping his monster collaboration Kamata, featuring Guardian Angel.

“The song is basically capturing the heart. We are asking God to do whatever He can do with it. Just like David,” Manolo told Word Is.

Manolo is popular among the Kenyan urban youth, especially fans of gospel music. He looks set to grow more popular as a solo act from 2020 onwards. Manolo began his music career in 2012 as the lead member of Recapp, an urban gospel group based in Kenya.

He formed Recapp with his friends in high school and together they released two albums—Ambition and Proud to Be a Christian. Some of their popular songs are 5 Stones and Worldwide.

The group boasts of eight music awards nominations between 2014 and 2018 and have headlined major concerts in Kenya and Tanzania.