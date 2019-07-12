Close

Saumu Mbuvi tells off critics

Saumu is currently dating Lamu Senator Anwar Loitioip

• Some followers think she has moved on so fast after breaking up with a city businessman

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
12 July 2019 - 06:00
Saumu Mbuvi with Lamu senator Anwar
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s firstborn daughter Saumu Mbuvi has told off critics, who think she has moved on so fast after breaking up with a city businessman.

Saumu is currently dating Lamu Senator Anwar Loitioip. Recently, she drew backlash after posting a photo posing with him.

Responding to her critics on Instagram, Saumu said, "Those women coming to my page saying how I’m jumping from one man to another, kindly do your maths well.

"Wewe mwenye kila siku unatega si wa Facebook, si wa club, si kwa madating apps. Respect yourself.

"You’re coming to my page to write bullsh*t and gossiping about me in groups…leave me alone. You don’t like to see other women prosper and all you do is to search for men. Some of us weren’t born that way."

