'ORDAINED' COMEBACK

Muhando starts performing again

This is the first time she is performing after recovering

• She was invited to perform at a mid-year crossover seminal at Mlima wa Moto Mikocheni 'B'

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
12 July 2019 - 06:00
Gospel singer Rose Muhando thrilled a congregation she was performing for last week in Tanzania, as she narrated her past experience in life.

She was invited to perform at a mid-year crossover seminal at Mlima wa Moto Mikocheni 'B'. This is the first time she is performing after recovering.

Rose Muhando performed one of her hit songs, 'Ndivyo Ulivyo', and left everyone crying.

"I never thought I would be performing in this congregation at this particular time, but through His will, I am able to because God had ordained this day," Rose said, looking stronger than before and healed from the bruises in her hands.

The last time Rose was in the limelight was when she was in Kenya with her fans after being discharged from hospital.

The photo of her was shared online by a fellow gospel artiste, Betty Bayo, and Rose looked much better. 

