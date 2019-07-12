Kenya to host global Coffee, Tea and Chocolate Festival

The Coffee, Tea and Chocolate Festival will bring together players from across the world in a three-day event for the first time in Africa.

The festival will be held in Kenya this year from November 22-24 in Nairobi.

Themed as 'The Journey of Taste', the festival celebrates in one location the burgeoning of speciality coffees, ergonomic tea selection and chocolate lifecycle. It is expected to bring more than 40,000 people together in one venue to explore private training, innovation labs, interactive workshops, live stage shows among many other activities.

Four and One Worldwide Kenya GM Obed Mutua said, "Kenya is the first African country to host this world-class festival, and we are excited to be showcasing all the coffee, tea and chocolate varieties that Kenya is able to offer to local, regional and global players."

Participants will get the chance to meet world Barista champions, producers and distributors of their favourite products, as well as enjoy a cup of freshly-brewed coffee, tea and favourite chocolate product.

"During the three days, the festival will have education sessions on coffee tasting, making the best chocolate, tea brewing, as well as showcases of latte art, sensory experience, and a coffee cocktail bar," Mutua said.

"We also have a championship segment with participants from across the region competing in four categories, namely: National Latte Art Competition, National Barista Championship, National Chocolate Masters and an Art Competition."

The CTC Festival has been held in countries like Qatar, Lebanon, India, China, Oman, among others. Kenya will be the first country in Africa to host the event, with plans to spread across the continent in coming years.