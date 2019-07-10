Lilian Muli cuts off her hair

Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli has shaved off her baby locks.

Muli posted a picture of her new hairstyle on Instagram, explaining that her locks, normally hidden by a wig, had to go because they were thinning.

“I shaved my locks because they thinned after I had a baby. I will miss them, though,” she said.

The anchor advised all those scared of trying something new to conquer their fears.

“You live once, have fun while you’re at it. Do stuff that makes you feel good. @wangarinick we are Twins now...well at least for a minute,” she wrote.

Fans commented on the photo. Faith Shiks said, "I am surprised you shaved the baby locks. They were cute and now you have pulled this look so perfectly. So hot."