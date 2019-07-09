Diamond expecting son with Tanasha Donna

Diamond Platnumz is expecting a child with his Kenyan girlfriend Tanasha Donna.

"Tanasha is seven months pregnant and she’s only remaining with two months to give birth," Diamond announced during Tanasha and his mother's birthday party at Milimani city on Sunday.

The singer has sired three other children with two different women, Hamisa Mobetto and Zari Hassan.

Speculation about the pregnancy came a few weeks after a video of them went round, but the two had not commented.

"I have decided to share this because we’ve been hiding, but I think it’s not good to hide anymore," Diamond said, adding that it is a baby boy.

Barely two weeks ago, Zari advised Tanasha on getting pregnant for the singer, terming him a deadbeat dad.

"Somebody is saying Tanasha is pregnant. It is beautiful to be pregnant, incredibly nice. It is also another thing when you have to deal with a deadbeat of three. It leaves me questioning what are your priorities," Zari said.

Diamond gifted his mother and Tanasha Toyota V8s. Some fans, however, wished the singer had proposed to his girlfriend.

Shadia Mwetu wrote, "No ring, I am very disappointed." Another fan said, "Yaaani Tanasha no can't believe you can afford a car I thought he was going to engage you."

Among Kenyans who attended the birthday party were Eric Omondi, who was the MC, singer Bahati and media personality Mzazi M Tuva.

Bahati congratulated the singer, saying, "Happy to see this Girl Happy, Continue Making her Happy."