Bad influence made me use bhang, says DJ Mo

DJ Mo says he smoked bhang after school due to bad influence.

Speaking to Word Is last week, he said, "After high school at around 2005, I used 'kush kush' (bhang) with some friends in Mathare."

Asked about his other biggest regrets in life, Mo said he wishes he could go back to when he was 15 years old.

"Yes, I have regrets. I wish I started being serious with life as early as 15," he said.

"By the time I came to realise how to be serious with life, I was already 26, 27. People wait to be 27 to get serious and wait till 30 to get saved. I wish I started my hustle at 15."

The father of one admits that he is financially well-established and he does not mind giving his daughter whatever she wants.

"I give her everything she asks for because I did not have this thing growing up," he says.

DJ Mo and his wife Size 8 launched Friends car wash, beauty parlour and barber shop in Kilimani at Dennis Pritt Road, opposite St George's Girls' High School, on Tuesday last week.

"It has taken me and my wife six months to work on this, and we thank God finally it's open," DJ Mo said, adding that he loves dealing with cars.

"I have been frustrated the many times I have taken my cars to a car wash because of bad services. The parlour and barber is for Size 8, who is known to love everything about beauty."