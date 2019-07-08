Uhuru's American cousin quits music

President Uhuru Kenyatta has a rockstar cousin called Tom Morello. He was the guitarist of a group called Rage Against the Machine. However, the popular rock band is no more.

In an interview with hardDrive Radio host Lou Brutus, Tom was asked about the act’s possible return in today’s political climate.

“You’re absolutely right that the times demand people standing up. And that’s what I’m doing with my stuff, what Prophets is doing, what hopefully all your viewers and listeners are doing with their own time. Don’t wait around for Rage Against the Machine, form your own band and get it done,” he said.

Back in 2013, his controversial tweet about Uhuru got tongues wagging. He wrote on Twitter, "The good news is my cousin Uhuru Kenyatta has been elected President of Kenya. The not-so-good news is he's also indicted for war crimes."