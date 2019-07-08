Close

Diamond's sister hails 'drama-free' Tanasha

Singer's latest love interest gets family's seal of approval

In Summary

• Esma Khan says she is 'not a woman of drama and is not controlled by social media'

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
08 July 2019 - 00:00
Image: Esma Khan and Tanasha Donna

Tanasha Donna has been praised by her new family on national radio for being better than all of Diamond Platnumz’s exes.

The singer's sister Esma Khan told Wasfi FM that Tanasha is not a woman of drama and is not controlled by social media.

"She is different. She doesn’t like drama and she can stay even for two weeks without posting on social media. If it was somebody else, we’d have seen even the toilet, we’d have already seen everything in that mbezi house."

 

Diamond’s first public relationship was with former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepetu. Then came Jokate Mwegelo, who is now a Mheshimiwa.

The singer later got married to Zari Hassan before he cheated on her with model Hamisa Mobetto. Late last year, he announced he is in a relationship with Tanasha, a Kenyan model and radio presenter.

