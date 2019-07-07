Kenyans whose weddings have been graced by Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed the need to protect families. He emphasizes that by saying it is an important cog in ensuring a stable and prosperous nation.

He says there can be no significant development in the country in the absence of strong families.

Well, not everybody gets the chance of having a President attend their wedding, after all he is a busy man but for some, it was their lucky day.

We look as Kenyans whose wedding was graced by the most powerful man in Kenya.

1. Irungu Kangata

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata solemnised his marriage to his wife Mary Wambui, in a colourful wedding graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The wedding was held at Gathinja Catholic Church in Kahuhia constituency, Murang’a county.

The couple picked nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura and his wife Mukami as the best couple for their yellow-themed wedding.

Kang'ata was excited by the President's presence.

"It is rare that he attend weddings, so I don't take that for granted. I was also happy for Murang'a people because they also got some benefits from my wedding. As a gift for my wedding, the President gave goodies worth Sh5 million to the people of Gathinja Day School, a bus to the neighbouring Mukang'u Day School and promised to tarmac a road for them as well."