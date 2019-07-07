Close

PRESIDENTIAL GUEST

Kenyans whose weddings have been graced by Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed the need to protect families.

In Summary

• Well, not everybody gets the chance of having a President attend their wedding, after all he is a busy man but for some, it was their lucky day.

• We look as Kenyans whose wedding was graced by the most powerful man in Kenya.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
07 July 2019 - 12:39
President Uhuru Kenyatta gracing a past wedding ceremony.
President Uhuru Kenyatta gracing a past wedding ceremony.
Image: COURTESY

President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed the need to protect families. He emphasizes that by saying it is an important cog in ensuring a stable and prosperous nation.

He says there can be no significant development in the country in the absence of strong families.

Well, not everybody gets the chance of having a President attend their wedding, after all he is a busy man but for some, it was their lucky day.

 

We look as Kenyans whose wedding was graced by the most powerful man in Kenya.

1. Irungu Kangata

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata solemnised his marriage to his wife Mary Wambui, in a colourful wedding graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The wedding was held at Gathinja Catholic Church in Kahuhia constituency, Murang’a county.

The couple picked nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura and his wife Mukami as the best couple for their yellow-themed wedding.

Kang'ata was excited by the President's presence.

"It is rare that he attend weddings, so I don't take that for granted. I was also happy for Murang'a people because they also got some benefits from my wedding. As a gift for my wedding, the President gave goodies worth Sh5 million to the people of Gathinja Day School, a bus to the neighbouring Mukang'u Day School and promised to tarmac a road for them as well."

Irungu Kang'ata's wedding
Irungu Kang'ata's wedding
Image: Courtesy

2. Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura and his wife Mukami 

They got married in June,26 2015 in a colorful ceremony attended by the creme dela creme of the Kenyan society.

Isaac Mwaura's wedding
Isaac Mwaura's wedding
Image: Courtesy

3. Naisula Lesuuda

Naisula Lesuuda the member of parliament for Samburu West married the love of her life Robert Kiplagat in a colourful wedding.

When she announced her engagement on January 1st this year, Lesuuda posted on her social media:

“Here’s to new beginning….All said and done ,I thank God for the growth that I have experienced both politically and in my personal life…Here’s to love and light in 2018.”

The  wedding took place on November 17th this year at ACK St. Phillips Lesirai church.

4. Chemeli Chumo

Kenya Power Chief Executive’s daughter, Chemeli Chumo and her boyfriend Kevin Oduor walked down the aisle at a wedding that was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

5. Naeem Balala

President Uhuru Kenyatta  joined hundreds of invited guests at the wedding of Naeem Balala, son of Mining Secretary Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala.

The colourful wedding between Naeem and Safiya Omar Sherman, daughter of prominent lawyer Omar Sherman, was held at the exclusive Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County and officiated by Ustadh Sharif Abdulqadir Hyder.

6. Charity Ngilu's son's wedding

The first notable wedding Uhuru attended as after being elected president was that of Charity Ngilu's son Yalo Ngilu and his bride Anne Maina in 2013. Uhuru was with the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at the even held at Marula Manor, Karen, Nairobi County. By then, Ngilu was the cabinet secretary of Lands, Housing and Urban Settlement.

7. Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi's daughter's wedding

Another 2013 wedding that the president attended was that of Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi's daughter Nkatha Murungi and Eddie Omondi at the Holy Trinity Church in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

8. Buuri MP Kinoti Gatobu's wedding

In June 2014, Uhuru attended the wedding of Buuri MP Kinoti Gatobu and his bride Carol Nkirote in Meru county. Gatobu got elected as an MP at the age of 26, making him the youngest member of the 11th parliament.

More:

[PICTURES] Uhuru attends Balala son's wedding

President Uhuru Kenyatta attended the wedding of Mining Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala's son on Saturday.Naeem Balala married Safiya Sherman, ...
News
3 years ago

President Uhuru Kenyatta Attends Wedding Of This Couple That Met On Facebook

Nairobi women should know that not all men who slide into their DMs are f*ckboys; there are those who are actually serious and are willing to settle ...
Sasa
3 years ago

Church wedding my ailing dad's wish - Irungu Kang'ata

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang’ata on Saturday solemnised his marriage to his wife Mary Wambui in a colourful wedding graced by President Uhuru ...
Sasa
9 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
07 July 2019 - 12:39

Most Popular

  1. This is the Sh460,000 gift Collymore wanted to give Uhuru
    1d ago Entertainment

  2. Julie Gichuru pays tribute to husband
    2mo ago Word Is

  3. Bob was a gentle giant, says Juliani
    4d ago Word Is

  4. Details of NRG lawsuit against Kamene and Kibe
    6d ago Word Is

  5. I was very dusty when I met my husband, recalls Naliaka
    2mo ago Word Is

Latest Videos