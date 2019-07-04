Pressure to marry is from my parents, says Bien

Sauti Sol's Bien says his parents have been pushing him to get married.

"My parents have been pressuring me so much to marry," Bien told Word Is on Monday.

He proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Chiki Kuruka, early this year in an intimate cinema date, and is expected to walk down the aisle later this year.

He says his parents have been supportive of his music career."We are 10 of us in our family and everyone has chosen a different path. My siblings are in different professions and everyone is enjoying what they are doing," he said.

Bien says music partially paid his school fees and that even motivated his parents. Three weeks ago, Bien posted a photo of himself with his dad, saying his father has no choice but to support his music.

"My dad has finally reconciled with the fact that I'll never get a real job," he wrote on Instagram.

Celebrities laughed about the post. Nameless said, "He looks very defeated in that realisation," while Dr Ofweneke said, "Too many questions in his mind clearly!!"