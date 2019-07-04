Close

TURNED 13

Kate Actress celebrates son's birthday

She holds him as her life's greatest pride

In Summary

• Catherine is married to Phillip Karanja and the two walked down the aisle a year ago

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
04 July 2019 - 05:00
Catherine Kamau with her son Leon
Catherine Kamau with her son Leon
Image: Courtesy

Actress Catherine Kamau has announced that she is looking for baby number two.

Catherine is married to Phillip Karanja, and the two walked down the aisle a year ago in a beautiful white wedding at Windsor Hotel Golf and Country Club in Nairobi this morning.

The gorgeous wedding was an intimate affair attended by close family and friends. The mother of one has a son, Leon, from a previous relationship. Leon turned 13 yesterday.

She celebrated him with a loving message on Instagram.

"Of all the things I have I have achieved in my 32 years of existence, being your mum tops the list. We have come from far from our ‘kanyumba’ (bedsitter) to where we are now we can only thank God. Happy birthday son, now please go to high school we are busy making your sister happy birthday," she wrote.

MORE:

Son’s cries while I hustled were big motivator — Kate

Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress, says her son's pleas for spacious and joint housing pushed her to work harder."My son would call ...
Sasa
4 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
04 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Bob was a gentle giant, says Juliani
    1d ago Word Is

  2. Collymore the family man and his art-loving wife
    2d ago Word Is

  3. My marriage was hell, says Kamene
    18h ago Word Is

  4. Julie Gichuru pays tribute to husband
    2mo ago Word Is

  5. Love with Ben did not work, Wa Iria's daughter says
    2mo ago Word Is

Latest Videos