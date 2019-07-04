Kate Actress celebrates son's birthday

Actress Catherine Kamau has announced that she is looking for baby number two.

Catherine is married to Phillip Karanja, and the two walked down the aisle a year ago in a beautiful white wedding at Windsor Hotel Golf and Country Club in Nairobi this morning.

The gorgeous wedding was an intimate affair attended by close family and friends. The mother of one has a son, Leon, from a previous relationship. Leon turned 13 yesterday.

She celebrated him with a loving message on Instagram.

"Of all the things I have I have achieved in my 32 years of existence, being your mum tops the list. We have come from far from our ‘kanyumba’ (bedsitter) to where we are now we can only thank God. Happy birthday son, now please go to high school we are busy making your sister happy birthday," she wrote.