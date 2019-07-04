Close

STRIKING RESEMBLANCE

DJ Mo on Pierra girl link: I can never deny my blood

DJ Mo has finally cleared the air on siring DJ Pierra's daughter

In Summary

• His daughter with gospel singer Size 8 bears a striking resemblance with DJ Pierra's

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
04 July 2019 - 09:28
DJ Mo
DJ Mo
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi

DJ Mo has finally taken the bull by the horns and cleared the air on the rumour that Pierra Makena’s daughter was sired by him.

His daughter with gospel singer Size 8 bears a striking resemblance with DJ Pierra's, and fans have long wanted to know the truth.

"When people are young, they look alike. I can never deny my blood and if she was my child, I would never deny that, but unfortunately, she is not my child," DJ Mo told Word Is on Tuesday.

He added that the two children could be looking alike because their parents are in the same profession. "They are all DJ babies."

Also, despite DJ Mo being married to Size 8, netizens have many times claimed that there's the undeniable chemistry between him and his TV partner Grace Ekirapa.

 

DJ Mo said he loves his wife and doesn't listen to everything people say about him. "Grace is a good friend of mine and we work together. I always clap for those who claim we match and actually laugh about it because we know it is just our chemistry that is good," he said.

As a media personality, he loves the comments but it does not get to him because he has been faithful to his wife.

"If there is anyone I have ever cheated on with, let them come and say that I have cheated with them. Rumours are good because they help us grow in the industry," he said.

To clarify further, Size 8 said she is friends with Pierra since high school and as public people, they expect more of such negative things about them.

"We laughed about it and so don't believe everything you see on social media," she said.

Size 8
Size 8
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
 

The two DJ Mo and Size 8 are the new celebrities in business after launching Friends Car-wash, Beauty parlour and a barber shop in Kilimani at Dennis Pritt road opposite St Georges girls high school on Tuesday."It has taken me and my wife six months to work on this and we thank God finally it's open," DJ Mo said adding that he loves dealing with cars."I have been frustrated the many times I have taken my cars to a car wash because of bad services, the parlour and barber is for Size 8 who is known to love everything about beauty," Mo said.

Why Size 8 quit her TV and radio shows

Size 8 did not however say for how long she will be on that break.
Sasa
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
04 July 2019 - 09:28

Most Popular

  1. Bob was a gentle giant, says Juliani
    1d ago Word Is

  2. DJ Mo on Pierra girl link: I can never deny my blood
    2h ago Word Is

  3. Julie Gichuru pays tribute to husband
    2mo ago Word Is

  4. My marriage was hell, says Kamene
    22h ago Word Is

  5. Collymore the family man and his art-loving wife
    2d ago Word Is

Latest Videos