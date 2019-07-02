Collymore the family man and his art-loving wife

When Bob Collymore tied the knot with Wambui Kamiru in April 2016, it was termed the wedding of the year.

The invite-only wedding, which took place at an upmarket residence in Kitisuru, was attended by the who is who in the industry.

Radio Africa CEO Patrick Quarcoo, Scangroup CEO Bharat Thakrar and top media personality Jeff Koinange were among those who witnessed the Safaricom CEO exchange vows with Wambui.

After their wedding, critics trolled Wambui, and she responded in a letter titled 'A Letter To My Children'. She set the record straight about her relationship with Bob. In part, she wrote:

"My marriage to the man I love and respect had some interesting effects on the conversations on Twitter and Facebook (these may be obsolete by the time you are reading this).

"However, for a few days there, lots of Kenyans talked about 'tribalism', and some admitted their desire to leave and go to another country because of how unbearable it can be sometimes to live in a society where people first judge you by your 'tribal' origin. A lot of people refused to be part of the conversation, arguing that it should no longer matter. These people are the reason why we will still have a country to call home."

Bob met Kamiru, the founder of The Art Space gallery in Nairobi, during a fundraiser for survivors of the Loreto Convent Msongari school bus crash that occurred in July 2011.

The two, who were both divorcees, lit social media with photos looking lovey-dovey, and they were branded couple of the decade.

Wambui had twins from a previous marriage as well as Collymore. The CEO kept his private life under wraps, and he rarely talked about his blended family.

In March 2018, Bob's son graduated from a UK university. Bob shared a photo of him accompanied by a warm message that read, "Guess whose son just received his 1st Class Honours degree in music from Martha Lane-Fox at a graduation ceremony at London's Barbican. #ProudDad."