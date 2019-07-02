Close

CHAMPION OF ART AND YOUTH

Bob a man who was down to earth — Gloria Muliro

Jua Cali also paid tribute to the Safaricom icon following his death yesterday

• Artistes have eulogised him as a great man who mingled with anyone, despite his status.

by CAREN NYOTA Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
02 July 2019 - 06:00
Bob Collymore
Bob Collymore

The nation is still mourning Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, who died yesterday. The Guyanese-born British-Kenyan businessman was not only a CEO but a man who touched the hearts of many.

He brought a great change to the music industry by giving local artistes a chance to showcase their talent through Twaweza, Safaricom Jazz and Safaricom Live.

Many artistes have eulogised him, describing as a great man who mingled with anyone, despite his status.

King of Genge Jua Cali told the Star on phone, "Collymore has been very supportive of Kenyan music since he joined Safaricom. His journey, he has been with us all through. During Safaricom Live, he would travel to wherever the event was just to support us. His support was not just in the boardroom. He has been for the industry."

 

He added, "I would like to send my condolences to his wife, kids, and the Safaricom fraternity. As a player in the industry, I'm hurt."

He also empowered the youth through different programmes, such as Blaze, Ghetto Classics and M-Pesa Foundation Academy, which sponsored needy students.

Another project was Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Football Tournament, which aims to recruit young talent aged 16-20 years to play in a national tournament and showcase their talent.

Bob was also a lover of art and he attended several art galleries, where people showcase paintings. He used to visit his wife's art gallery, Art Space Gallery, along Riverside Drive, to support her.

Gospel artiste Gloria Muliro, who has worked with Safaricom for quite a while, told the Star, "I was so shocked when I learnt about his death. I will remember him as a man who was so down to earth."

Adding, "The first time I ever came closer to him was two years and he was a humble person, easy going and he mingled with everyone he met. I pray that the Lord rest his soul in eternal peace."

 

