Why Moji fears posting girlfriend's photos on social media

Moji Short Baba is finally dating. A year ago Moji announced that he was looking for a woman to marry.

“I am single and any single girl out there who loves Jesus has a chance. I mean you have to love Jesus kabisa. I mean my ideal woman has to be focused and she has to be fun, meeeeeen, I love fun meeeeeen. I also need her brain to be up there.”

Moji told Massawe on Friday, “I will be marrying soon and I don’t want people to know her for now.” He said the wives and girlfriends of some of his friends in the industry have been affected by fame.

“I don’t want my lover to be trolled online because of my fame,” he said.

Moji said he will not post pictures of his girlfriend on social media because he has learnt from his friends that social media relationships don’t end well. This is the longest relationship he has been in.

“I have been in two relationship but the first one lasted three months and we split.”

Moji also talked about his journey in the music industry.

“My mum gave birth to me when she was only 16 and took me to her mother,” he said. Moji was raised in Mai Mahiu but later moved to Kawangware with his family. H

He is promoting his new song Sitadanganya featuring Daddy Owen.