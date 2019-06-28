Close

SOCIAL BYTE

Stay positive, urges Janet Mbugua's husband

Couple have failed to swap pleasantries on Mother's and Father's days

In Summary

• Ndichu's wife Janet unfollowed him on social media

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
28 June 2019 - 05:00
Janet Mbugua, her husband Eddie and son
Janet Mbugua, her husband Eddie and son
Image: Courtesy

Janet Mbugua’s husband Eddie Ndichu has advised people to stay positive no matter what they are going through.

Ndichu, whose wife unfollowed him on social media, wrote, "Choosing to stay positive despite the highs and lows literally brewing exhaustion through my eyes! Resolve your state of mind to have done your best today and leave tomorrow to God!"

One of his followers echoed the statement. "Very true. I’m encouraged, especially now that this month I have been on a journey of #30daysofpositivity #positivevibes," she said.

On Mother’s Day, Ndichu only posted a photo of his mother and showered her with praises. He didn’t share a photo of Janet wishing her a happy Mother’s Day, like the other years.

 

During Father's Day, Janet Mbugua did not post anything to celebrate her husband.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
28 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Joining Kiss fraternity is huge for me — Kamene
    1d ago Word Is

  2. Kim Kardashian's Kimono underwear riles Japan
    1d ago Entertainment

  3. Julie Gichuru pays tribute to husband
    2mo ago Word Is

  4. Check out pastor Pius Muiru’s village mansion in Kigumo
    2yr ago Word Is

  5. I am not ashamed to cry, says Wahu
    1d ago Word Is

Latest Videos