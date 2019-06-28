Stay positive, urges Janet Mbugua's husband

Janet Mbugua’s husband Eddie Ndichu has advised people to stay positive no matter what they are going through.

Ndichu, whose wife unfollowed him on social media, wrote, "Choosing to stay positive despite the highs and lows literally brewing exhaustion through my eyes! Resolve your state of mind to have done your best today and leave tomorrow to God!"

One of his followers echoed the statement. "Very true. I’m encouraged, especially now that this month I have been on a journey of #30daysofpositivity #positivevibes," she said.

On Mother’s Day, Ndichu only posted a photo of his mother and showered her with praises. He didn’t share a photo of Janet wishing her a happy Mother’s Day, like the other years.

During Father's Day, Janet Mbugua did not post anything to celebrate her husband.