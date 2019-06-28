I'm in awe of Kiss FM, says Andrew Kibe as he joins

Controversial media personality Andrew Kibe says he is in awe and flabbergasted that he is finally joining the Kiss FM breakfast show.

"I am taken aback and I'm about to bring more f*cking business in the show," Kibe told Word Is on Wednesday.

"I am also thankful to God for the opportunity — whoever god is, because I don't know whether it is the god of Muslim, Christians or Indians — because he has made this happen."

Kibe promised his fans much and better content.

"My fans know me and what I bring, so they should expect nothing new. They know what they are going to get," he said.

"If you are a true Andrew Kibe fan, switch on to Kiss FM from July 1 from 6am-10pm. Also, they should expect a lot of social media interactions," he said.

Kibe and Kamene Goro are scheduled to start working at Kiss FM from Monday.

Kiss breakfast show was first run by Caroline Mutoko and then Adelle Onyango. The station currently reaches over 2 million listeners.

Kamene promised fans a phenomenal show. She told Word Is it is a big deal to join the station and promised her fans the best.

“Our fans should expect an amplification of everything they have known us for. The show will be bigger and much better and it is going to spur people’s mind,” she said.