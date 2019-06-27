Kitui girl set for Miss Deaf International in Russia

A deaf girl from Kyuso district in Kitui county is set to fly out of the country in early July to represent Kenya in the Mr and Miss Deaf International 2019 pageantry in Russia.

Miss Catherine Ngovi, 22, is a business management student at Kenya Institute of Management in Nairobi. She was crowned Miss Deaf Kenya 2019 during a pageant held at Nairobi Cinema on May 30, while Wilson Obange won the male category.

The glamorous competition was organised by the Deaf Artists Cultural Association of Kenya in conjunction with the Kenya Film Classification Board.

Ngovi is fondly referred to as Cate among her peers and family members.

The Kenya version of the Mr and Miss Deaf pageant was attended by among others the CEO of KFCB Ezekiel Mutua, who joined other guests in a group photo with the two crown holders.

The winners are scheduled to compete for top honours in the Mr and Miss Deaf International at St Petersburg, Russia, from July 7 to 15.