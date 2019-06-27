Close

REPRESENTING KENYA

Kitui girl set for Miss Deaf International in Russia

The glamorous competition was organised by the Deaf Artists Cultural Association of Kenya

In Summary

•Miss Ngovi won the top honours during the Miss Deaf Kenya 2019 

•She will represent Kenya alongside Obange, whoo bagged the Mr Deaf Kenya crown

by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
Word Is
27 June 2019 - 05:00
Miss and Mr Deaf Kenya 2019 Catherine Ngovi and Wilson Obange and other guests
Miss and Mr Deaf Kenya 2019 Catherine Ngovi and Wilson Obange and other guests
Image: Musembi Nzengu

A deaf girl from Kyuso district in Kitui county is set to fly out of the country in early July to represent Kenya in the Mr and Miss Deaf International 2019 pageantry in Russia.

Miss Catherine Ngovi, 22, is a business management student at Kenya Institute of Management in Nairobi. She was crowned Miss Deaf Kenya 2019 during a pageant held at Nairobi Cinema on May 30, while Wilson Obange won the male category.

 

The glamorous competition was organised by the Deaf Artists Cultural Association of Kenya in conjunction with the Kenya Film Classification Board.

Ngovi is fondly referred to as Cate among her peers and family members.  

The Kenya version of the Mr and Miss Deaf pageant was attended by among others the CEO of KFCB Ezekiel Mutua, who joined other guests in a group photo with the two crown holders.

The winners are scheduled to compete for top honours in the Mr and Miss Deaf International at St Petersburg, Russia, from July 7 to 15.

Kenya's world deaf championships medal winners get rewarded

National Bank yesterday presented Sh2.3 million to Kenyan athletes who performed well at the World Deaf athletics Championship in Toronto last ...
Sports
5 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
Word Is
27 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Kim Kardashian's Kimono underwear riles Japan
    17h ago Entertainment

  2. Julie Gichuru pays tribute to husband
    2mo ago Word Is

  3. Pregnant Jackline Mwende explains why she cheated on her ...
    2yr ago Word Is

  4. Kanyari is a stingy man, ex-wife Betty Bayo says
    8mo ago Word Is

  5. Check out pastor Pius Muiru’s village mansion in Kigumo
    2yr ago Word Is

Latest Videos