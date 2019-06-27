Kenzo welcomes baby number two

Tanzanian duo Navy Kenzo have welcomed their second born child, Jamaika.

The 'Kamatia Chini' hitmakers, made up of Aika and Nahreel, shared the news on Instagram.

"Jamaika is here God is good. Nashukuru kwa maombi yenu," they wrote.

The celebrity couple welcomed their firstborn, named Gold, in 2017.

The two have been dating for over a decade. They met while studying in China, fell in love, and the rest, as they say, is history.

When they announced they were expecting, celebrities came out to congratulate them, including Kenyan singer Akothee.

"Tulikuwa tu gym juzi na wewe, kumbe umecheza sanaa underground, sisi tukingoja huduma number. Congratulations my darling," she wrote.