BUNDLE OF JOY

Kenzo welcomes baby number two

Baby named Jamaika

In Summary

• The 'Kamatia Chini' duo, made up of Aika and Nahreel, shared the news on Instagram

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
27 June 2019 - 05:00
Navy Kenzo with wife Aika
Navy Kenzo with wife Aika
Image: Courtesy

Tanzanian duo Navy Kenzo have welcomed their second born child, Jamaika.

The 'Kamatia Chini' hitmakers, made up of Aika and Nahreel, shared the news on Instagram.

"Jamaika is here God is good. Nashukuru kwa maombi yenu," they wrote.

The celebrity couple welcomed their firstborn, named Gold, in 2017.

The two have been dating for over a decade. They met while studying in China, fell in love, and the rest, as they say, is history.

When they announced they were expecting, celebrities came out to congratulate them, including Kenyan singer Akothee.

"Tulikuwa tu gym juzi na wewe, kumbe umecheza sanaa underground, sisi tukingoja huduma number. Congratulations my darling," she wrote.

