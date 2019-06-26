Tetu Shani releases 'AfricanSun'

Watch the official video from Tetu Shani #emPawa100 entry, AfricaSun Download & Stream Here: https://empawaafrica.lnk.to/TetuShaniAfricaSun Through the emPawa Africa initiative, Mr Eazi has selected 100 artists to receive $3000 each to create a music video. Watch emPawa 100 Videos Here: https://bit.ly/31hURbD Watch emPawa Africa Exclusives Here https://bit.ly/2Mypea9 Lyrics Verse 1 I make mountains outta molehills And it can be quite the scene Think about how far I've come And my life's looking greater than its ever been If I could eat my pie in the sky It would be just my thing Sippin on my champagne and My life's looking greater than its ever been Chorus How did you rise So fast So high And not melt your wings in the sun? They say you must be AfricaSun How did you rise So fast So high And not melt your wings in the sun? They say you must be an African Verse 2 I don't know about my haters But they sure know about me Keep me humble o God Cuz my life's looking greater than its ever been I overflow with favor My pockets are full of green Even on my worst day my life's looking greater than its ever been Chorus: How did you rise So fast So high And not melt your wings in the sun You must be AfricaSun How did you rise So fast So high And not melt your wings in the sun You must be an African Bridge If you jealous Don't hold me Jealous don't hold me Jealous don't hold me back (x4) PLEASE DON'T JEALOUS ME Keep up to date here: http://www.empawaafrica.com/ https://www.instagram.com/empawaafrica/ https://twitter.com/emPawaAfrica Follow Tetu Shani Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TetuShaniMusic/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/tetushani Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tetushanimusic/ #TetuShani #AfricaSun #emPawa100