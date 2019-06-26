Jah Cure set to headline Umoja Splash Festival

Jamaican star Jah Cure is set to jet into the country ahead of his much-anticipated show at Uhuru Gardens on July 6.

The Umoja Splash Festival aims to promote unity among the youth. The organisers have promised fans the festival will be a great experience that is worth attending.

"Be ready for the biggest reggae festival with the King of Lovers Rock Jah Cure live in Nairobi at Uhuru Gardens," they said in a statement.

"Umoja Splash Festival is going to be a fivefold tour, starting with Nairobi. Then it will roll into the rest of the country."

The Grammy-nominated musician will touch down in Nairobi on July 2 for a concert set for July 6.

"Jah Cure will do club appearances, have a meet-and-greet and participate in a CSR activity in Nairobi ahead of his best-ever performance on July 6," the organisers said.

The much-awaited event is sponsored by Radio Jambo. Jah Cure will also tour Kayole guided by popular Instagram comedian Kartelo.

"On July 6, Jah Cure will be in town and if you love having fun, come through. Before he goes to the stage, we will tour Kayole and Umoja and so many other places," the comic said.

Jah Cure last visited Kenya in 2013. Some of his well-known songs include 'Call on me' and 'Never find'.

