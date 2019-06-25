Close

'ATTENTION-SEEKER'

Ringtone stunts no good, says Kageni

Gospel singer held a placard at JCC calling for a wife

In Summary

• Classic 105 presenter says singer should calm down and a good woman will come. 

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
25 June 2019 - 05:00
Ringtone at JCC on Sunday
Ringtone at JCC on Sunday
Image: courtesy

Classic 105 presenter Maina Kageni has asked controversial gospel singer Ringer to find another way of getting attention.

Ringtone has been advertising to the public that he is desperately looking for a wife.

On Sunday, he was chased away by security from Jubilee Christian Church, where he was holding a placard calling for a wife. He then pleaded with the church's bishop, Allan Kiuna, saying what happened to him was bad. 

But speaking during his breakfast show yesterday, Maina said, "Please find another way of creating attention because that is what you are looking for." 

"And you live in Karen, claiming you have money. Stop those things."

Maina said the singer should stop his stunts and a good woman will just come along.

Ringtone on June 10 claimed he was arrested for "prostituting and causing confusion at Cooperative University" while on a similar mission. 

ringtoneapoko #christinashusho Artist : Ringtone ft Christina Shusho. Song : Tenda Wema. Audio Produced By Tebby B. A 5 STAR EMPIRE PRODUCTION.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
25 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Opponents wanted me dead, says MP John Kiarie
    1d ago Word Is

  2. Julie Gichuru pays tribute to husband
    2mo ago Word Is

  3. Dusit D2 staffer crowned Bartender of the Year
    1d ago Society

  4. I need a woman but not to marry, says Willy Paul
    1d ago Word Is

  5. Check out pastor Pius Muiru’s village mansion in Kigumo
    2yr ago Word Is

Latest Videos