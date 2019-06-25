Ringtone stunts no good, says Kageni

Classic 105 presenter Maina Kageni has asked controversial gospel singer Ringer to find another way of getting attention.

Ringtone has been advertising to the public that he is desperately looking for a wife.

On Sunday, he was chased away by security from Jubilee Christian Church, where he was holding a placard calling for a wife. He then pleaded with the church's bishop, Allan Kiuna, saying what happened to him was bad.

But speaking during his breakfast show yesterday, Maina said, "Please find another way of creating attention because that is what you are looking for."

"And you live in Karen, claiming you have money. Stop those things."

Maina said the singer should stop his stunts and a good woman will just come along.

Ringtone on June 10 claimed he was arrested for "prostituting and causing confusion at Cooperative University" while on a similar mission.