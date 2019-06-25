I'm raising my two other daughters, says Terence

Comedian Lawrence Macharia, alias Terence Creative, says he is enjoying fatherhood after welcoming a bouncing baby girl four months ago.

Terence is known for his online comedy clips, where he acts as a gossiping lady (Kamami) and also as a caretaker.

Little was known about his private life until last week, when his wife Milly posted a video praising him for being the best dad to their child Milla. She revealed that he has two other daughters, whom he loves so much.

"My husband has not been going for outings on Friday since I got my daughter, which I appreciate, and I want your other daughters to know how great a dad you are, even if you are not with them all through," Milly said.

When Word Is reached out to her, Terence said yes, he has two other daughters, either adopted or biological.

"I am in good terms with my other baby mama, and that is why I decided to post them on social media," he told Word Is on Friday.

Asked if he is co-parenting, Terence said he is raising them up. "I believe there is nothing like co-parenting. They are okay and I love them but for now, I don't want to talk more about them," he said.