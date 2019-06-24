Wahu proud of daughter winning habitat award

Wahu said her daughter has been participating in various assignments, including tree planting.

"She would also watch national geographical movies without anyone supervising when she was young, and she loves everything about conservation," Wahu said.

As a mum, Wahu says she is so proud of her because she is the kind of a person who does not wait for people to tell her to do anything.

"We have been planning to open her an account, and so the money she got from the competition will be her first saving. This is an encouragement to other children that you can get involved," she said.

Tumiso will be turning 13 years in August, and the parents are super excited.

"She has been talking about her birthday since last year and so as a family, we have to do something for her, although we have not yet planned it. It is a jovial, celebratory month for us," Wahu said.

The essay competition was on combating desertification and was sponsored by the Environment ministry and Netfund and coordinated by the National Environment Management Authority.

The annual event has been observed since 1995 to promote public awareness relating to international cooperation to combat desertification and all effects of drought.

The 2019 theme was “Let’s grow the future together”. The WDCD 2019 theme highlighted the 25 years of implementation of the convention and beyond, focusing on the path the convention has taken and the future the convention could bring.

Nameless, who accompanied his daughter to the ceremony, expressed his joy after Tumiso was named the winner.