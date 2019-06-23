Celebs whose engagements ended before marriage

Engagements being called off is not news anymore.

We take a look back at some of the celebrities whose long engagements never got to end in the altar.

Some of the individuals have however found love elsewhere and are happily married. Here is the list;

1. Chipukeezy

The comedian recently broke up with his girlfriend whom he had dated for three years, saying that“People fall in and out of love, and maybe the plans I had for her did not work out.We moved on because there is more to life than just love and relationships. People should stop speculating things, but instead, let her move on with her life. She is free to be out there and get other people. To be honest, we agreed that whatever we wanted to do together would not work out, and it was a peaceful agreement. Tulikua tunaenda Canaan tukapata mamba.”

He proposed on her birthday in 2015, fashionably pranking her with a berries layered cake, a small ceremony attended by close friends.

At the pop of the champagne, the charming star went down on one knee and sprung the surprise to Vivian’s joyous shock.

Chipukeezy is currently dating a new lady, Kibanja.

2. Willis Raburu

In September 2014, the TV presenter proposed to Sally Mbilu, a colleague. Sally later broke off their engagement after a year and a half, the main reason for the breakup was never revealed.

Lady lucked smiled on him and he met the woman he now calls wife, Marya Prude. He proposed to her in February 2017 and a few weeks later walked down the aisle.

He is married to Marya Prudence

3. Avril

In 2016, Singer Avril took a break from her engagement to South African fiancé Muga.

In an earlier interview on Citizen Television’s 10 Over 10 programme, Avril told host Willis Raburu that since the demise of her dad in March, 2016, she felt withdrawn from a lot of activities and relations that require emotions.

“I do not know how we are going to carry on with our plans”, she said, citing her career as the main focus at the moment. have been quiet because after I lost my dad earlier this year, I decided to take some time off being in an emotional relationship. I was not in the state of mind and heart to plan my wedding and so I decided to put it aside,”

4. Maribe and Jowie

On 30th June, Jowi went down on one knee and asked for Maribe’s hand in marriage, to which she said yes!Among those who witnessed the romantic moment included her close pals Shiks Kapienga, Terryane Chebet.The two kept us on our toes by constantly posting mushy messages on their social media platforms before Jowie was arrested as a suspect in the murder of Monicah Kimani.To make things worse, Maribe was also arrested for being an alibi. Currently, she is out on bond while Jowie is still in remand, by the look of things it is obvious the engagement is done.

5. Pendo

Pendo got engaged to a mzungu guy in October this year. She revealed this information on her social media page on Instagram when she showed off an expensive engagement ring.She captioned ‘I said yes’.

Only days after the engagement, Pendo was allegedly arrested for not being able to pay a Ksh 75,000 bill in a Westlands based hotel.Joseph Kner is said to have left her in the room but Pendo, however, denied being arrested. A fan posted

‘Is it true your mzungu lover left you with bills? Are you at Parklands police? I hear people are making contributions to clear your debt?”

Unbothered Pendo said,

”I love making the news. It’s the work I chose.”