Chiluba releases collabo with Maxi Priest

Choreographer Arthur Chiluba much-awaited collabo, Say I, with Jamaican reggae icon artiste Maxi Priest is finally out.

The two met through a Jamaican producer called Paul.

“I sent him a song I had done in 2016 and he was impressed. He requested to get me a bigger artiste on it and so when Maxi Priest heard the demo, he loved it and decided to do a verse too,” Chiluba told Word Is yesterday.

Maxi was in Kenya last August and the two worked on the song. "Working with Maxi on the video was really easy as he didn't bring any complications like we hear [with] other big stars out there," he said.

"Maxi recorded his verse first so we ended up going with him. And again if you listen to the song, he totally killed that verse."

The song also features Jamaican star Danglin. "...when Danglin came in, the song was 100 percent better."

Chiluba, Maxi Priest and Danglin take the lovers straight to the dance floor with a mid-tempo vibe tune accompanied by their clean vocals that blend so effortlessly.

Chiluba has worked with other artists, including Sauti Sol in Live and Die in Africa and Unconditionally Bae.

He has done three solo songs so far. His first song was with comedian Oga Obinna called Wololo.