Njambi says both she and Baby daddy cheated

The Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Njambi says she broke up with her baby daddy because they were young and stupid.

"We both messed up in the relationship as we were young and stupid and we didn't have the strength to fight for us," she told Word Is on Friday.

Njambi said they were in their early twenties and enjoying their youth. They cheated on each other and fought a lot, eventually breaking up. Three years later, they are good friends and are co-parenting.

The mother of one, who is also a lawyer by profession, says she always wanted to be on TV growing up and that is why she quit her career to major in acting.

"I remember in high school I used to tell everyone that one day I'll be on TV... I didn't know how but I was so certain that was my path," she said.

Her breakthrough was in Hapa Kule News (a local comedy show).

She is passionate about acting but says she hates the attention that comes with it because she is shy.