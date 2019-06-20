Kabi wa Jesus never thought he'd wed in church

Gospel singer and comedian Kabi wa Jesus (Peter Kabi) still marvels that he walked down the aisle.

"Growing up in Kayole, I never thought I would get married in a church," he said in an interview with Word Is on Monday.

Kabi married the love of his life Milly in December 2017 and the two are expecting their first child.

The two, who run a Youtube Vlog, announced they are pregnant in a nine-minute video that documents their love story.

The two lovebirds talk about how they met, their first date, wedding, marriage life and preparations to be parents. At the end they announce, "We are pregnant."