Comedian YY sunk into depression after losing baby

Churchill Show comedian Oliver Otieno, better known as YY, says he sunk into depression after losing his unborn baby four years ago.

"I had a lot of expectations and I was so excited but the excitement was cut short in a manner I did not expect," YY told Word Is on Tuesday.

He said the hospital was reluctant to attend to his girlfriend. "We went to the labour ward but the doctors recommended she has a Caesarian section. I went to book [for one] but they said the theatre was full," YY said.

His girlfriend's condition worsened and eventually they decided to save the mother.