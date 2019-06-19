Lilian Muli wishes ex well as he moves on

• Kanene and his bae, Grace Nungari, look happy and in love.
TV presenter Lilian Muli has wished her ex-husband Moses Kanene well in his new relationship with his new catch.
This is after photos of the new lovebirds circulated on social media.
In the photos, Kanene and his bae Grace Nungari look happy and in love.
In an exclusive interview with Word Is, Muli said she is happy for her ex as they have both moved on and are happy.
“They look good together and I really don’t have anything more to say. We’ve been separated seven years dear. Plus, why should I deny him happiness and I found happiness too? It’s all good.”
According to a source, Kanene has been dating the bank manager for a while now. She is a widow with two children.
Lilian married Kanene in 2009 at the prestigious Windsor Golf Club in a white and pink-themed ceremony.
The couple went to Seychelles for their honeymoon. One year into the marriage, Joshua (their son) was born.
Five or so years after the wedding, rumours abounded that the couple had split. At some point, the news anchor stopped calling herself Lilian Muli Kanene.
The end of the seven-year marriage was the beginning of another chapter.
Muli filed for divorce on January 7, 2016, at the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Milimani, Nairobi. She cited adultery, cruelty and desertion.
In the divorce case No 19 of 2016, the sexy TV siren said her husband was adulterous and had cheated on her with several women before abandoning her.
Muli said she suffered mental anguish due to the scandalous life her husband led and his cruelty.
Muli has since moved on and is currently in dating Shabana FC boss Jared Nevaton Ombongi. They have a son together.
Muli and Kanene are still good friends and are raising their son together. “Moses loves his son and we are co-parenting,” she told Word Is.