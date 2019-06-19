Lilian Muli wishes ex well as he moves on

TV presenter Lilian Muli has wished her ex-husband Moses Kanene well in his new relationship with his new catch.

This is after photos of the new lovebirds circulated on social media.

In the photos, Kanene and his bae Grace Nungari look happy and in love.

In an exclusive interview with Word Is, Muli said she is happy for her ex as they have both moved on and are happy.

“They look good together and I really don’t have anything more to say. We’ve been separated seven years dear. Plus, why should I deny him happiness and I found happiness too? It’s all good.”