Lamba Lolo stars praise Raila Jr for his support

• Raila Junior expressed his love for the popular music group Ethic.

• He said he was ready to invest in the group and even hook them up with a show for free.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
19 June 2019 - 10:43
Ethic Entertainment
Ethic Entertainment
Image: Wilfred Nyangaresi

Popular sensational music group Ethic Entertainment say they appreciate the support they have been receiving from Raila Odinga Jr.

"Support is very important and we appreciate [him] so much for supporting us," Ethic members told Word Is on Friday.

In a recent interview with Radio Jambo, Junior said he is a fan of the group, especially SWAT, who is his favourite.

 

He said he was ready to invest in the group and even hook them up with a show for free.

“Ethic ni maboys wangu. Kwanza nataka kubond na huyo msee, mtoto wa Eunice, SWAT hunibamba. Kwanza hiyo song yao Instagram. I want to meet those guys and even do for them a show somewhere. So SWAT nitafute, I will do for you guys a show for free,” Junior said.

He later linked up with the group to help them take their career to the next level.

Raila Jr, who is the CEO and executive producer of creative hub, said that currently, Instagram by Ethic and Chukua Selfie by Fena Gitu, Khaligraph Jones, Jua Cali, Nyashinski and Naiboi are his favourite.

“I produced the music video so I have to love it,” he said.

They unveiled their first single and music video under the new record label, AI Records, last week on Friday.

