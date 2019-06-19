Former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepetu behind bars

Tanzanian actress cum socialite Wema Sepetu is in police custody for the next seven days.

The Miss Tanzania 2006 landed in trouble after refusing to appear before a court for two consecutive hearings.

Judge Maira Kasonde said the next hearing with be on June 24, and Sepetu will stay behind bars until that date.

On why she didn’t appear before the court on May 11 and June 14, Sepetu said she had gone for business on May 11 at Morogoro and on June 14 she was at the courthouse but could not stay as she suffered painful cramps.

Wema has been accused of leaking an explicit video that was shared on her Instagram on October 15, 2018.