Mr Seed accused of forcing himself on fan

Gospel singer Mr Seed has denied claims that he forced himself on a female fan.
The fan says she is scared for her life and has asked Word Is to protect her identity.
She told Word Is on Saturday, "He forced me to have sex with him in his house and because I did not want it to look like it is rape, I gave in and slept with him."
Responding to this, the gospel star said he is a married man and therefore cannot invite women to his house.
"Of late, people have been making false claims about me, those are my haters. These people trying to fight my brand," Mr Seed said.
"Tell her if she has a history of defamation, then she should continue doing that. People are using pseudo accounts to abuse me."
The fan said she had reached out to Mr Seed for advice on how to advance her filmmaking career and he invited her to his house.
This was a few weeks back.
Mr Seed has a child with Nimo Gachuiri but the two do not live together. Nimo lives with her parents.
Mr Seed’s best friend, gospel singer Ndume, has been caught pants down trying to cover up Mr Seed’s indiscretions. The two live together.
In a phone conversation, the worried female fan asks Ndume why Mr Seed has blocked her phone calls, texts and on social media.
She says Mr Seed has been going around telling people that he “smashed her”.
Ndume tells the fan, “Mr Seed is a brand and you know he has a wife and a kid. So if this escalates to that level [It won’t be a good thing] and it is not like you did not know.”
She then says, “Yes, I went to his house but I did not think it would get to that point.”
Ndume then interrupts her saying, “Eventually, it happened and that is not the problem. The problem is if it happens again it is not my business. Don’t tell anyone because they are not there.”
“[If anyone asks] just tell them it is none of your business. With time people forget.”
When Word Is contacted Ndume, he denied knowing the fan.
When contacted Nimo accused the fan of being used by their enemies with whom they were in business earlier but had a falling out.
"They are working so hard to make sure that Seed's brand is tarnished," she said.
