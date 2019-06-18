Mr Seed accused of forcing himself on fan

Gospel singer Mr Seed has denied claims that he forced himself on a female fan.

The fan says she is scared for her life and has asked Word Is to protect her identity.

She told Word Is on Saturday, "He forced me to have sex with him in his house and because I did not want it to look like it is rape, I gave in and slept with him."

Responding to this, the gospel star said he is a married man and therefore cannot invite women to his house.

"Of late, people have been making false claims about me, those are my haters. These people trying to fight my brand," Mr Seed said.

"Tell her if she has a history of defamation, then she should continue doing that. People are using pseudo accounts to abuse me."

The fan said she had reached out to Mr Seed for advice on how to advance her filmmaking career and he invited her to his house.