Harmonize denies going after Ben Pol's fiance, Anerlisa

In Summary

• Says Ben Pol was just trying to create buzz for his new song. 

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
18 June 2019 - 00:00
Ben Pol and Anerlisa Muigai.
Ben Pol and Anerlisa Muigai.
Image: Courtesy

Singer Harmonize has responded to Ben Pol's claim that he has been trying to sleep with his fiancée Anerlisa Muigai and has been camping on her inbox.

He said Pol was trying to create buzz for his new song. "So as a gentleman ukisikia vitu kama hivyo si vizuri kuweka kwenye public” Harmonize said.

"Angeniambia tu bro wife kaniambia hivi na hivi, na mimi ningemwambia 'that’s not true'. Hamna ukweli kwa hilo.

"Before I was feeling bad lakini nikasema sisi binadamu. Mwanamke wa Ben Pol mimi nimemjua hata kabla hajamjua Ben, like three years ago."

 

The Wasafi singer said there’s no way he can see two people dating and still try to ruin what they have. Harmonize adding that he has known Pol for many years now and there’s no way he could do such a thing to him.

"Ben Pol is my brother and I love him so much. And nimeshiriki katika kazi yake ya Why and I like him. He is just humble and my role model too because mimi nimeanza kumskia Ben Pol back in the days when I was nobody,” he said.

In an earlier interview with a Tanzanian presenter, Ben Pol called out two artistes, Harmonize and rapper Khaligraph Jones.

“Wasanii wapo ninawaona Shettah. Harmonize, Khaligraph wasanii wapo nawaona kwanza blue ticks pale verified lakini sishangai kwa sababu ni msichana mrembo na ukipata nafasi ya kukaa naye kama hivi ndio unaona uzuri wake zaidi. Zinaonekana,” he said.

 

