First Indian Film Festival to be held in Kenya set for August

Famous film personalities and actors from the Kenyan film industry will participate.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
18 June 2019 - 05:00
Organisers during a Curtain Raiser Press Conference
Organisers during a Curtain Raiser Press Conference
Image: Courtesy

The first Indian Film Festival in Kenya will be held in Nairobi from August 10–15 to celebrate 72 years of India’s independence.

The festival is an endeavour to boost trade, commerce and tourism between India and Kenya as well as to promote art and culture between the two countries via cinema featuring some of the finest Indian movies.

Indian High Commissioner Rahul Chhabra said, “I am sure that it will act as a bridge between the Indian & Kenyan film industries. The festival is devoted to a greater appreciation of cinema in particular, art and culture in general, by showcasing Indian films for Kenyan audiences and opening new avenues of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.”

The festival will showcase six films in three different languages (with English subtitles), including a Swahili film made by an Indian filmmaker.

The festival will also feature a rich mix of programmes designed to build and support the growing interest of the Indian film industry in Kenya.

It will be attended by an Indian delegation comprising renowned actors, award-winning filmmakers and important members of the Indian film industry.

Famous film personalities and actors from the Kenyan film industry will also participate in the festival.

