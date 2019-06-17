Sol Generation takes the music industry by storm

Extravaganza, a song by Sauti Sol and their new signees, hit a million views on YouTube in a week.

Sol Generation's only female vocalist Crystal Asige and Nviiri, the writer, believe the label is the best thing happening to the Kenyan music industry.

"Extravaganza was to introduce us as Sol Generation signees: myself, Crystal and Kaskazini. Bensoul had already been introduced before," Nviiri said.

The first lady of the label, Crystal, says it was an honour to work with the award-winning group, Sauti Sol, even before signing up with it.

"I see the Kenyan music industry moving because of Sol Generation. I met with Sauti Sol when they were looking for a writer, so far I have written songs with them and others that haven't been released yet," she said.

"Moving forward, expect collaborations within Sol Generation and also solo projects."

Nviiri first worked with Sauti Sol in their hit song Melanin, which got him recognised as one of the best songwriters in the country.

"I have worked with King Kaka on the song Njia, Melanin with Sauti Sol. I've also done projects with Hopekid and Alicious. We will also be releasing a project with Fidel of Le Band," he said.

"Melanin was straight from the heart. Initially, it wasn't supposed to be a club banger but a combination of Bien and I, it switched to be one.

"After that song, I got acknowledged as a songwriter and put a price to my work. I used to assist guys but I got the idea to commercialise it."

After the release of Extravaganza, Nviiri made headlines with #Nviiri Challenge.

"That wasn't stage-managed, it was real and we couldn't do anything because the video had already been edited, so I let it be. I must admit that since then, ladies have been hitting me up on social media," Nviiri said.

Crystal wants to be remembered as the best in the game. "I want to show people that you just need hard work. People don't see what happens behind the scenes," she said.

"Because I can't see, I am very focused. That's one thing that I have learnt. I'm in my own lane, to compete with myself. What happens left and right doesn't matter."